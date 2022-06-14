e-Paper Get App

Fishing prohibited in Barwani from June 16 to Aug 15

The order has been issued keeping in view the breeding season of fish during monsoon.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Fishing (Representative Pic) |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani district collector Shivraj Singh Verma has issued an order prohibiting fishing activities in Barwani district from June 16 to August 15.

The order has been issued keeping in view the breeding season of fish during monsoon. All types of fishing as well as selling, exchange or transportation of fish are also prohibited under Section 3(2) of the Madhya Pradesh River Fisheries Act 1972.

Section (5) of the Madhya Pradesh State Fisheries Act 1981, provides for imprisonment of one year or a fine up to Rs 5,000 or sometimes both in case of violations of the orders. Small ponds or other water bodies that do not link to any river are exempt from this order.

article-image

