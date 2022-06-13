Barwani: Salary increment of 98 Jan Shikshaks stopped over supply of substandard sports material

Representative Photo |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): After Jhabua and Alirajpur district, another tribal dominated district Barwani of Western Madhya Pradesh reported a case of a supply of sub-standard sports equipment to the primary and middle government school.

As the matter came to the fore, the administration earlier took action against the block resource coordinators and now the administration has stopped salary increments of as many as 98 Jan Shikshak, including, 25 Jan Shikshak from Rajpur and Thikri block, 16 from Sendhwa, 32 from Barwani and 25 from Pansemal and Niwali block. The action was taken by the assistant commissioner, tribal affairs department, Barwani.

Assistant commissioner Nilesh Raghuvanshi informed that poor quality sports material was procured in the schools. The action was first taken on BRC and now against 98 Jan Shikshaks, who had delivered material to the schools and took cheques of the amount.

Instead of monitoring what is going on and reporting to the seniors, they became part of the scam, said Raghuvanshi.

He added that action has been taken against 98 Jan Shikshak and the department stopped their one-year increment.

According to the information, after examining the sports material distributed to the schools, it was found that the Jan Shikshaks had delivered the material to the schools and cheques of Rs 5,000 from primary schools and Rs 10,000 from middle schools were deposited in the BRC office.

However, after the matter came to light, the Jan Shikshaks rushed to the SDM office and said that they had been instructed by the BRCs to do this work and they just followed the orders of the officer. However, no action has been taken against the concerned firm that had supplied sports material in the district.