Bhopal: MP Urdu Akademi to organise lecture, workshop under Talash-e-Jauhar from June 14

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi is going to organise lectures and workshops at various divisional headquarters of the state from June 14 under its Talash-e-Jauhar (Talent hunt) programme.

Director of the Akademi Nusrat Mehdi said that the selected participants from all the districts of the respective division will participate in the event.

In this sequence, the first program is being organised at Swaraj Bhawan, Polytechnic Square, Bhopal on June 14 at 11 am in which selected writers from all the districts of Bhopal division and Narmadapuram division will participate.

The writer include Syed Abid Hussain (Bhopal), Sabeeha Sadaf (Raisen), Santosh Sagar (Vidisha), Rahul Kumbhkar (Rajgarh), Shaharyar (Sehore), Mukesh Shandilya (Harda), Raj Kumar ‘Raj’ (Betul), and Saurabh Surya 'Narmadapuram’.

There will also be a dialogue session by senior poets for the guidance of young poets, she said. Mehdi has urged art lovers and spiritual leaders to participate in the programme.

The event will be held in Jabalpur, Rewa , Shahdol, Gwalior , Morena and Sagar on June 19 and July 17 and 24 respectively.

