First List Of UG Admission Released: OBC Cutoffs Surpass General Category In Many Courses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Higher Education Department has come out with the first list for undergraduate admissions in colleges, highlighting significant trends in course cutoffs. Once again, Law and BBA courses have emerged at the forefront in terms of cutoff percentages. Surprisingly, the cutoff for OBC (Other Backward Classes) candidates has surpassed that of the general category across major courses, including Law, B.Sc, and BA.

For the fourth consecutive year, law courses have seen the highest demand among students. At the Government Law College, the cutoff for the BA. LLB programme for general category students stood at 86.8%, up from 86.4 per cent last year.

The OBC category cutoff for BA. LLB was even higher at 92.6 per cent, while the female category cutoff reached 88.2 per cent. In the BBA LLB programme, the general category cutoff was 77.4 per cent, with the female category slightly higher at 78.4 per cent. Prof Narendra Dev, principal of Government Law College, noted the sustained high demand for the BA LLB programme, with the cutoff exceeding 86 per cent, surpassing last year’s figures.

Indore-Based Power Official To Represent India In Saudi Arabia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Power engineer Puneet Dubey from West Discom has been selected to represent the country at a seminar in Saudi Arabia with the high level team of Central Power Ministry. A team will visit Saudi Arabia from 26 to 28 May. The team will get information related to smart meters there.

Dubey is the Director Commerce of West Discom. He has been providing services as an engineer in the energy sector for 39 years. Indore resident Puneet Dubey has long term experience in the metering sector. He has also contributed a lot in the launch of Indore's smart meter scheme. Dubey has been the Chief Engineer of Indore and Ujjain Region. Currently he is holding the post of Director Commerce.