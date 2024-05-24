Kenya Delegation Visits MP's Kuno National Park To Assess Cheetah Project Progress | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The six-member Kenyan delegation visited Kuno National Park (KNP) to inquire how the cheetah project was evolving and progressing. The visit was part of a broader initiative focused on wildlife conservation and reintroduction of cheetahs to the region. The delegation reached Kuno on May 22 and remained there till May 23. Earlier, the Kenyan delegation has visited Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary being developed as a second home to Cheetahs.

There they inspected the enclosures and other arrangements being made for introduction of the Cheetahs. The statement issued by Kuno National Park said that during the visit to Kuno, the delegation was informed about the Cheetah project, progress and achievements. The Kenyan delegation visit was significant for several reasons including knowledge exchange, collaborative efforts, support for reintroduction and strengthening of diplomatic ties.

As far as knowledge exchange is concerned then Kenya has a long history of successful wildlife conservation, particularly with Cheetahs. The delegation visit provided an opportunity for exchange of expertise in managing and conserving cheetah population. Under collaborative efforts, the visit highlighted the importance of international collaboration in wildlife conservation.

By working together, India and Kenya can share best practices, strategies and technologies to enhance their respective conservation efforts. Moreover, the presence of the Kenyan delegation underscored the global interest in India’s cheetah reintroduction program. It also provided moral and technological support for the ongoing efforts to establish a sustainable cheetah population in Kuno National Park.

Beyond wildlife conservation, the visit helped to strengthen the diplomatic and environmental cooperation between Kenya and India and open the way for future collaborations. The visit of the Kenya delegation has started the speculation whether the next lot of cheetahs is about to come from Kenya. “This is a matter to be decided by the Government of India,” said an officer of Kuno National Park. Notably, the Cheetahs were brought from South Africa and Namibia to Kuno. It is after the monsoon that the next batch of cheetahs would be translocated to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. So far, it is not clear from which South African country they would be brought.