Fire In Care CHL Hospital: Admin, Health Officials Wake Up From Slumber, Launch Drive To Ensure Fire Safety In Pvt Hospitals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fire incident in Care CHL Hospital, on Wednesday night has broken the slumber of district administration and health department as the officials launched an inspection drive for ensuring fire safety in major private hospitals of the city on Thursday.

Chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya along with his team visited over seven corporate hospitals to check the firefighting facilities and the mandatory fire NoC from the Indore Municipal Corporation.

“We have launched an inspection drive against private hospitals to check their fire safety certificates. We have inspected seven hospitals on Thursday including DNS Hospital, CHL Hospital, Vishesh Jupiter Hospital, Rajshree Apollo Hospital, Kokilaben Hospital, and others,” the CMHO said.

The health official claimed that these hospitals have the fire NOC and requisite facilities but have asked the hospital administration to organise mock drills for training the staff about how to act during an emergency situation.

Meanwhile, Care CHL Hospital administration claimed that all patients are safe and getting treatment in the other ICU of the hospital. A major fire broke out in the cardiac ICU of the hospital on Wednesday night. Five patients were shifted to another ICU as the unit was engulfed with smoke.

Probe panel formed

Concerned over the fire incident in Care CHL Hospital, ADM Roshan Rai has constituted a four-member probe panel to investigate the reasons of fire.

The team has been constituted on the directions of Collector Ilayaraja T which includes Shashikant Kankane, chief superintendent, Fire, SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar, executive engineers Hitendra Solanki, and chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya.

The committee will have to submit the report in three days and action would be taken on the basis of the same.