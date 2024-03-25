Fire At Mahakal Temple: Authorities Ensure Swift Action, Investigation Underway

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Following the incident of a fire outbreak during Bhasma Aarti ceremony at Mahakal Temple, authorities expressed concern and assured swift action to investigate the cause of the fire.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a telephonic discussions with CM Mohan Yadav to address the situation promptly. Amit Shah, expressing concern, assured that the local administration is extending all possible support and treatment to the injured individuals. He conveyed his heartfelt wishes for the speedy recovery of those affected by the incident. The efforts between the state and central authorities ensured the well-being of the injured.

#WATCH | Bhopal: On the fire in the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple during Bhasma Aarti, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "...A few priests have been injured and they have been admitted to hospitals in Indore and Ujjain. I am going there. It is all the blessing of god that it… pic.twitter.com/0VVivwTiHZ — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

उज्जैन के श्री महाकाल मंदिर में आग लगने की घटना के संबंध में मुख्यमंत्री श्री @DrMohanYadav51 जी से बात कर जानकारी ली। स्थानीय प्रशासन घायलों को सहायता व उपचार उपलब्ध करवा रहा है। मैं बाबा महाकाल से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) March 25, 2024

Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry. District Panchayat CEO Mrinal Meena and Additional Collector Ujjain Anukul Jain will conduct a thorough investigation into the entire incident. The Collector has directed the inquiry committee to submit its report within three days.

The temple management committee has announced that they will review their safety protocols and take necessary steps to enhance fire safety measures within the temple premises. They emphasised their commitment to the safety and well-being of all devotees and visitors to the temple.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh | 13 people injured in a fire that broke out in the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple during bhasma aarti today. Holi celebrations were underway here when the incident occurred. The injured have been admitted to District Hospital.



(Earlier visuals… pic.twitter.com/cIUSlRirwo — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

Meanwhile, CM Mohan Yadav, expressing grief over the incident, directed officials to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured. He also ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter to find the cause of the fire and prevent such incidents in the future.

The incident happened while the Holi celebrations were underway, causing injuries to 13 individuals, including the temple priest.

The injured priests and others affected by the fire have been promptly admitted to the Ujjain district hospital for treatment, where they are undergoing medical care. The situation is under control, and darshan (worship) at the Shree Mahakal Temple is continuing.