MP: 8 Injured In Fire At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Shifted To Indore, CM Yadav Orders Magisterial Probe

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eight persons who sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out inside the 'Garbhagriha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Monday morning have been shifted to a hospital in Indore for treatement, an official said. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav himself reached Aurobindo Hospital Indore to meet the injured.

Thirteen people were injured in the fire that broke out during the Bhasma Aarti in the 'Garbhagriha' of the temple this morning during celebrations to mark Holi. The injured including priests and temple staff, including the Chief priest of Bhasma Aarti, Sanjay Guru were admitted to hospitals in Ujjain and Indore, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CM Yadav reached Indore

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered a magisterial probe into the fire that broke out inside the 'Garbhagriha' (sanctum sanctorum) of Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Monday morning, saying action would be taken against those found guilty.

Singh said, "Eight injured in the fire incident at Ujjain's Mahakal temple have been brought to Aurobindo Hospital for treatment. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is monitoring and he himself reached Aurobindo Hospital to meet the injured."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

All the injured persons are out of danger and complete arrangements have been made for their treatment here, the collector added.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

Meanwhile, state cabinet ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Tulsi Ram Silawat along with district collector Ashish Singh met the injured in the hospital and took stock of the arrangements.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, priest Ashish Sharma told ANI, "The traditional Holi celebrations were being held in Mahakal Temple. The fire spread in 'Garbhagriha' due to 'gulaal'. Priests of the temple got injured. We have rushed them to the hospital..."