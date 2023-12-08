Final And Intermediate Exam Of Cost Accountants From 10th

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Intermediate and Final examinations of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India will start on December 10 and the Foundation examinations on December 17 at PMB Gujarati Commerce College, Nasia Road.

The examinations will be conducted in two sessions. CMA exam is conducted in four cities in the State - Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Vindhya Nagar located near Singrauli district.

CMA Ravindra Dubey, media in-charge of Indore Dewas Chapter of Cost Accountants, informed that 112,277 students are participating in the December 2023 examination across India, which is the highest number so far. Similarly, 367 students are participating from Indore, which is the highest number so far. The number of students appearing from the State is 850. Chapter president CMA Rahul Jain and secretary CMA Pankaj Raizada said that the exam will be conducted in a fair manner.

Students may download admit card and instructions and guidelines for exams from the website of the Institute. For admission to the examination, it is mandatory to bring a photo ID along with the admit card. Students arriving 30 minutes late from the scheduled time will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Before the scheduled time of the examination, 15 minutes will be given for reading and planning the question paper. Writing in the answer sheet will not be allowed during this time.