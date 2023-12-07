Indore Crime: Woman Burnt In Gas Cylinder Blast, Critical

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was badly burnt and injured in the accident when a domestic cylinder exploded in a house in Khajrana area on Thursday morning. The blast took place when the woman lighted a a gas stove. She is undergoing treatment in a private hospital and was in critical condition at the time this report was filed.

According to Khajrana police, the incident took place in Sai Kripa Colony. Sakshi (24) a resident of Uttar Pradesh, who works in a private company got injured in the incident.

Police said that according to the statements of nearby people on Thursday morning she went in the kitchen to make tea. The cylinder exploded as soon as she turned on the gas. The explosion was so powerful that it broke the doors of the room and threw her a few feet.

Hearing the sound, people rushed towards the spot and found her lying injured. Police who are investigating the incident said that at the time of the incident, nobody else except Sakshi was present in the house.

SHOWROOM MISHAP: SUV Comes Crashing Down As Lift Shaft Breaks -One Injured

An SUV – Ertiga- that was being lifted to the fourth floor of the holding area of a showroom in Geeta Bhavan area, came crashing down when the lift shaft broke. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon.

A showroom employee, Akram, resident of Sadar Bazaar area was seriously injured in the mishap.

Police said other employees of the showroom rushed Akram to a private hospital where he was kept in the ICU.

Sayogitaganj police have registered a case and are recording statements of other employees.

Girl's fake ID created, made viral on social media

An unidentified accused created a fake ID of a girl

living in the Bhanwarkuan area and made her mobile number viral describing it as a call girl’s number. When the girl started receiving calls on her number she informed the police. Police registered a case and are searching for the unidentified accused.

According to the police, the 27-year-old girl has come to Indore from Dewas for her studies. She lives in a hostel on Bholaram Ustad Marg and has been receiving continuous calls on her mobile for the last two days as her number has been displayed on a fake profile displayed on social media as belonging to a call girl.