 Indore Man Catches Daughter With Her Lover, Thrashes Him In Public; Her Brothers Join Dad; Video Goes Viral
The situation escalated as the girl's brothers joined in, resulting in a physical altercation.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly thrashed by his girlfriend’s father and brothers in middle of the road in Indore on Thursday. The horrific video is now going viral on social media. The viral clip shows a group of men surrounding the victim, torturing and hurling abuses at him and beating him in public.

The incident unfolded when the girl's father caught her daughter talking to her boyfriend, upon discovering her secret meeting with her boyfriend, pursued the couple.

The situation escalated as the girl's brothers joined in, resulting in a physical altercation. The entire episode was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media platforms.

