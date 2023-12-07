Bhopal Student Allegedly Raped By Fiancé, Complaint Filed

Representative Image

In the Ayodhya Nagar locality, a distressing incident unfolded as a 24-year-old woman became a victim of sexual assault at the hands of her friance. This case came to light after the victim reported an alleged rape by her fiancé.

Victim's Official Compliant

The man, upon learning about a criminal case filed against her and another rape case outside of Bhopal, decided not to proceed with the marriage. Subsequently, the woman filed a rape complaint against him with the Ayodhya Nagar police on Tuesday.

As reported by Times Of India, according to the Ayodhya Nagar police, a grave incident has led to the registration of a rape case. The survivor, identified as a student who also engages in part-time work, was reportedly engaged to an individual named Vijay, employed as a Patwari.

Assault Happened In October

The distressing incident unfolded in October when Vijay visited her residence in Ayodhya Nagar. In an unfortunate turn of events, he allegedly sexually assaulted her upon finding her alone.

The aftermath of this traumatic incident took a further toll on the survivor, as Vijay, subsequent to the assault, refused to uphold their engagement vows and declined to proceed with their intended marriage.

This added layer of emotional distress prompted the survivor to take legal action by reporting the incident to the Ayodhya Nagar police, resulting in the registration of a rape case against Vijay.