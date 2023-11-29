Bihar Shocker: School Van Driver Rapes 2 Nursery Students While Dropping Them Home In Begusarai | File Image (Representational Pic)

In a tragic news from Begusarai district in Bihar, two nursery students were raped by their school van driver. The incident occurred at the Birpur area, when the driver was dropping the kids to home from school.

According to the Times Now, the Parents of the Nursery students filed a compliant with the local Police that dresses of both the children were soaked with blood.

The accused identified as Sikander Rai took the girls to a deserted place while they were returning from school. The report alleges that the driver also filmed the whole scene.

As per the Hindi news reports, seeing the blood on the dresses of both the kids, the victims family with the help of the other villagers caught hold of the driver who was trying to flee from the scene. Following which they came to know about this shocking incident.

Both the victim are friends and stay at some distance away. They are in the age of 4-5 and study at a private school.

The accused is a school van driver from the last three years.

DSP Amit Kumar said that at 7 in the evening, the police received information that an incident of rape occurred with two minor girls from Birpur police station area.