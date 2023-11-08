On Camera: Mathura Teacher Flashes At School Student, Tries To Sexually Assault Her In Classroom; Case Registered

Screengrab

Mathura: In a shocking incident from UP's Mathura, a school teacher has been accused of sexually harassing one of the students. The incident was captured in a CCTV and the footage has been doing the rounds on various social media platforms. In the footage, the teacher – identified as Govind – can be seen flashed the female student and later trying to catch hold of her to allegedly sexually assault her.

In UP's Mathura, a CCTV footage of a teacher sexually harassing a girl student has surfaced. The victim alleged the accused later threatened her against raising complaint about the incident. pic.twitter.com/f9ZAonDzjU — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 8, 2023

As per reports, the victim has made allegations against the pervert teacher of molesting her. She even accused him of threatening her for raising a complaint about the incident. The horrific incident took place on Tuesday after the school got over when the teacher told the student to stay back.

UP police registers case

As per the latest reports, a police case has been registered at the local station after the victim complaint to the cops about the teacher.

According to the police Police, the incident is of a high school in Kosikalan region. The accused teacher has been identified as Govind and currently is absconding. Police is on the lookout to nab him.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)