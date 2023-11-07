 Delhi Crime: School Cab Driver Arrested Under POCSO After He Abducted & Sexually Harassed Minor Girl
e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiDelhi Crime: School Cab Driver Arrested Under POCSO After He Abducted & Sexually Harassed Minor Girl

Delhi Crime: School Cab Driver Arrested Under POCSO After He Abducted & Sexually Harassed Minor Girl

The complainant informed that he dropped his daughter off at her school on November 3 at around 7.20 am, but later he got to know that she never reached inside the school, they said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, thrashed and sexually harassed by a cab driver of her school in central Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The complainant informed that he dropped his daughter off at her school on November 3 at around 7.20 am, but later he got to know that she never reached inside the school, they said.

"He suspected a former school cab driver Vicky Singh (32) and called him immediately to know the whereabouts of his daughter. The matter was informed to the police and an investigation was taken up," a senior police officer.

On enquiry, the victim revealed that Vicky took her forcibly in his car from the school gate and also slapped her. During the investigation, Vicky's location was traced and he was arrested, police said.

The victim was medically examined and a case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 354D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered against Vicky, police said.

They said Vicky works as a cab driver.

Read Also
Palghar Crime: 42-Year-Old Man Charged Under POCSO Act For Impregnating 16-Year-Old Daughter
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Crime: School Cab Driver Arrested Under POCSO After He Abducted & Sexually Harassed Minor Girl...

Delhi Crime: School Cab Driver Arrested Under POCSO After He Abducted & Sexually Harassed Minor Girl...

Delhi: 1 Killed After Being Hit By Speeding DTC Bus As Driver Rams Into Several Vehicles in Rohini;...

Delhi: 1 Killed After Being Hit By Speeding DTC Bus As Driver Rams Into Several Vehicles in Rohini;...

Delhi: SC Asks Raghav Chadha To Tender Unconditional Apology To RS Chairman, Tells Dhankhar To Take...

Delhi: SC Asks Raghav Chadha To Tender Unconditional Apology To RS Chairman, Tells Dhankhar To Take...

Delhi HC Seeks History Of Taj Mahal From ASI

Delhi HC Seeks History Of Taj Mahal From ASI

Delhi Excise Policy Case: 'Arvind Kejriwal Will Be Arrested On November 2', Claims AAP Leader Atishi

Delhi Excise Policy Case: 'Arvind Kejriwal Will Be Arrested On November 2', Claims AAP Leader Atishi