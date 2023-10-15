Palghar Crime: 42-Year-Old Man Charged Under POCSO Act For Impregnating 16-Year-Old Daughter

Representational photo | File

A 42-year-old Palghar man was arrested on October 13 for allegedly impregnating his 16-year-old daughter. The victim has received medical services and will be presented before the District Child Welfare Committee on Monday.

Forced into year-long sexual relationship

The victim was forced into a year-long sexual relationship by her father, a resident of Kelwe in Palghar taluka, and had reported this abuse to her aunt.

Victim suspects pregnancy

After suspecting pregnancy, the victim underwent a medical test and, upon receiving reports of early pregnancy, filed a complaint with Saphale Police Station on October 12. The victim's mother is said to have some medical issues.

Accused father charged under POCSO Act

The accused has been charged under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for rape).

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)