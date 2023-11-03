IIT-BHU Students Demand Closed Campus After Molestation Case, Administration Reacts

IIT-BHU After Student protest | Twitter_@BHUbuzz

The horrific incident that happened within the premises of the IIT-BHU on Wednesday night has shocked the entire nation. Following the agitation from the students at the varsity, the administration of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has agreed to the demands of the students for a “construction of a boundary wall for the institute campus”.

Student Kissed and stripped

A female student was kissed and stripped by three unidentified men on the campus on Wednesday late night. The incident took place near the student's hostel (Karman Baba temple) where a female student of the IIT was walking with her male friend, there 3 men arrived on a bike and started molesting the female student. They took her to a nearby corner, forcibly kissed and then stripped her.

As per the FIR filed they even filmed her while stripping. They even threatened to kill her if she complaints to police.

Protest at the Varsity

After the incident came to light, more than 2000 students protested within the campus demanding justice for the victim. Since yesterday morning, students have been agitating near the director’s office on the IIT BHU campus demanding serious action against the accused.

As per the reports, protestors jammed the entire road near the hostel, they then gheraoed the director's office. During evening they entered the Gymkhana and started protesting there.

No CCTV camera and barricading inside the campus

The protesting students demanded that administration should put barricades at night for the safety of the students. Also, there are no cameras installed at many places so they urged authorities to install cameras immediately.

IIT-BHU Director called students for meeting at Gymkhana.



When students questioned he ran away. #IITBHU pic.twitter.com/es3XUx5ECS — BHU BUZZ (@BhuBuzz) November 2, 2023

Students demand closed campus separating IIT campus from the rest of BHU

According to the reports, students demanded a “closed campus” and the construction of a boundary wall to separate the IIT campus from the rest of the University.

The registrar assured students of taking certain steps to restrict the movement of outsiders from 10 PM to 5 AM within the varsity. He also promised to put barricades at specific locations, install CCTV cameras, and deploy security guards at sensitive places.

“In order to ensure a safe and secure environment in the campus for staff and students, all barricades in the institutes shall henceforth be closed from 10pm to 5am,” said IIT-BHU administration in a notice issued by the Registrar.

The institute, after a meeting with student representatives, said that they will pursue the proposal of a closed campus with the Ministry of Education.

Read Also Massive Protests Rock IIT-BHU After Female Student Molested On Campus

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)