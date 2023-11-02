VIDEO: IIT-BHU Student Forcibly Kissed By 3 Men On Bike In Campus, Hundreds Of Students Stage Protest | Twitter

In a shocking and tragic incident of harassment from the Indian Institute of Technology -Banaras Hindu University (IIT- BHU), a female student was molested by unidentified bikers during mid-night on Wednesday night. The student was walking with one of her friends when three people riding on a bike arrived and started misbehaving with both the students.

According to the victim, they took her to a nearby place, kissed her forcible, Undressed her and made a video. When she screamed for help, they threatened to kill her. The bikers even held her captive for around 10-15 minutes.

IIT-BHU students protested demanding justice

After the incident came to light, more than 2000 students protested within the campus demanding justice for the victim. According to the reports, the victim pleaded for strictest action against the perpetrators.

Hundreds of students reached Rajputana Hostel and protested with banners regarding the safety of girl students within the campus.

BHU कैम्पस में छात्रा के साथ छेड़छाड़ के आरोपों के बीच IIT BHU के छात्र धरने पर बैठे, सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर उठाये सवाल. pic.twitter.com/9oNfWBfrkr — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) November 2, 2023

Police case lodged against 3 persons

As per the reports, the student has filed an FIR in which she revealed the identity of the accused.

The victim in FIR mentioned, “last night around 1.30 AM, I left for walk and met a male friend at the Gandhi Smriti hostel intersection. We were walking together and when we were 300-400 metres from Karman Baba temple, a motorcycle approached us from behind with 3 men.”

"They shut my mouth tightly and took me to a corner, kissed me forcibly, and took off all my clothes, and recorded photos and videos", reads the FIR.

After the horrific and traumatizing incident she hid at the residence of a professor, who took the victim to the security officials.

Three men on a bullet ambushed an IIT BHU student walking with her male friend in BHU campus, Varanasi. The men forcibly kissed the girl student, undressed and recorded her. She was held captive for 10-15 minutes. Hundreds of students of IIT BHU are now staging protest. pic.twitter.com/UVqTlHhAYc — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 2, 2023

A senior police officer said that multiple teams have been formed to arrest the accused. “we will arrest the accused soon,” said the official.

Holding BHU administration responsible UP Congress on X demands justice.