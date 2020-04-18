Expats take Swadeshi plunge: Fund face shield project by 3 IT pros

Indore: The real test of being a true lover of one's motherland and especially the hometown and state comes true in times of crisis!

When the nation is reeling under the COVID-19 menace and the four-time cleanest city had earned a blot on its name for attacks on Corona warriors in certain places, it was payback time for the expatriates of the city who came forward to do something worthwhile. Some expatriates of the city have funded the face-shield devise prepared by three IT professionals of the city. They are distributing these masks worth Rs 350 each to Corona Warriors.

Even as there was a crunch in PPE kit supplies, the idea of developing a face shield mask for the front row corona warriors cropped-up in the minds of three IT pros --- Vaibhav Nagori, Ashish Saxena and Anand Ingle on March 27. And as they say, every act with good intent is often backed with reciprocation. At this moment, expatriates from the city, Ajay Kasliwal, Ankush Agrawal and Sanjay Jain, came to know about the noble idea and deeds and hence they also decided to fund the project. They also tapped their acquaintances across the globe to collect funds and keep the IT professionals' workstation going.

And subsequently, the products rolled out on April 8. Vaibhav manages the production part while Ashish and Anand look after planning and free distribution of the product.

So far, they have distributed face shields to over 700 corona warriors, including doctors, paramedical staff and police personnel. Recently, the mask was gifted to IG Indore Zone Vivek Sharma, who appreciated their initiative and scientific and state-of-the-art product too.

MY HEART BLEEDS

*The scarcity of PPE kits and masks for corona warriors in the initial days of Lockdown forced us to invent the face shields. When our NRI friends came to know about it, they gifted us Rs 4 lakh. Now, we are getting calls from the CMHO and district collector's office for distribution of face shield.

-Ashish Saxena, team members and president of MP Computer and Telephone Association

*Though I live abroad, my heart always beats for my country and my beautiful and spic and span Indore. When I came to know about the funds crunch, we (expatriates from the US, UK and UAE) decided to come together to raise funds for the noble cause.

-Ajay Kasliwal, Dubai.

Fund raisers

Ajay Kasliwal, Dubai,

Ankush Agrawal, Dubai,

Sanjay Jain, Dubai,

Pravin Khandelwal, USA,

Alok Parik, USA

Dr. Ankita Shah, UK.