Indore: 11 arrested with liquor worth Rs 45 lakh in Pardeshipura, two liquor contractors also booked

Indore: Crime branch on Friday seized liquor worth Rs 45 lakh from two places in the city. The liquor contractors were selling liquor illegally with the help of their managers and employees during the lockdown. The accused were selling the liquors to anti-socials at double the price. In all 11 persons were arrested and two four-wheelers were recovered from them.

Following a tip-off, DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra instructed crime branch to keep an eye on liquor sellers and to arrest them if they were found selling liquor. After the instruction, ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya constituted 12 bike-patrolling teams for the purpose.

The team received information that liquor contractor Mukesh Shivhare has stored huge quantity of liquor at his Ahata (the place to consume liquor) to sell it to antisocials with the help of his employees and agents in the city.

After the information, crime branch team raided the Ahatas owned by Shivhare near the Pardeshipura petrol pump. They also caught two persons carrying liquor on a scooter, and they confessed that they had purchased the liquor from the Ahata that was being sold by employees of the contractor.

The crime branch team arrested Kamal Thakur of Bangarda, Rohit Chouhan of Vyankatesh Vihar, Ram Raj of Narsingh Ki Chawl, Deepak Khandare of Kabit Khedi, Deepu Thakur of Vijay Nagar and Shubham Sisodiya of Vyankatesh Vihar Colony from the spot. 226 boxes of English and country-made liquor were also recovered from them. Dandotiya said that manager of liquor shop Rakesh Tiwari used to keep the liquor in the Ahata at the behest of contractor Shivhare.

Another team of crime branch came to know that liquor contractor Santosh Raghuwanshi has stored liquor illegally in a parking lot in a plot in Sangam Nagar. With the help of his manager and employees, he was selling liquor at double the price to customers. The team raided the mentioned place and seized a Swift car and a Scorpio SUV from there. 118 boxes containing English liquor were also recovered from these vehicles. The police also recovered Rs 11,900 from the accused.

The accused named Shivgopal Asre of Durga Nagar, Hemant Shimle of Nandan Nagar, Shambhu Yadav of Shubham Palace Colony, Prakash Lodhi and Surendra Raghuwanshi of Shubham Palace Colony were arrested.The senior officials announced a cash reward for the team for arresting the accused.