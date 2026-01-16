Indore News: IMC Commissioner Kshitij Singhal Orders Consultant-Led Quality Checks Of Road Works |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal has directed construction agencies to appoint engineers through consultants to ensure quality in road construction projects and expressed strong dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work on the city’s master plan roads.

The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting held at the Smart City office on January 16. The meeting was attended by additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, assistant engineer Naresh Jaiswal, deputy engineer Parag Agrawal, representatives of construction agencies, consultants and other concerned officials.

During the meeting, the commissioner reviewed the progress of all master plan roads across the city. Noting delays in ongoing construction works, Singhal reprimanded the agencies and issued strict instructions to expedite the projects. He emphasized that construction must immediately begin at all locations where road worksites are currently open, so that citizens do not face inconvenience in daily commuting.

Singhal directed consultants associated with master plan road projects to mandatorily deploy engineers at every site to ensure construction quality. He made it clear that all works must adhere strictly to prescribed quality standards and be completed efficiently within stipulated timelines. He also warned against any negligence or laxity during execution.

BRTS corridor inspected

Earlier in the day, Singhal conducted a comprehensive inspection of the BRTS corridor from Rajiv Gandhi Square to Niranjanpur Square via Bhawarkuan, Navlakha, GPO, Shivaji Vatika, Geeta Bhavan, Palasia, LIG, Vijay Nagar, and Satya Sai Squares. During the inspection, he reviewed the progress of BRTS infrastructure removal and directed officials to expedite the removal of remaining structures.

Site inspection of Master Plan roads

Following the BRTS inspection, the Commissioner also visited key under-construction master plan roads, including Advance Academy–Nipania Road, Star Square to Jamjam Square Road, Khajrana to Ring Road, and Zanjeerwala Square to Atal Dwar. He reviewed details related to project cost, road length and width, obstructions, and other technical aspects, and instructed officials to ensure timely and high-quality completion of the works.