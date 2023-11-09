 Ex-LS Speaker Writes To Railway Minister: Extend Indore-Chandigarh Train Up To Anandpur Sahib
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreEx-LS Speaker Writes To Railway Minister: Extend Indore-Chandigarh Train Up To Anandpur Sahib

Ex-LS Speaker Writes To Railway Minister: Extend Indore-Chandigarh Train Up To Anandpur Sahib

She said that extending the train route would enable thousands of Sikh devotees to visit Anandpur Sahib.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 07:53 AM IST
article-image
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has urged the Union railway ministry to extend bi-weekly Indore-Chandigarh-Indore train up to Daulatpur in Himachal Pradesh.

She said that extending the train route would enable thousands of Sikh devotees to visit Anandpur Sahib.

Mahajan made this demand in a letter written to Union Railway Minister Vaishnav. She mentioned that bi-weekly train no. 19307/19308 Indore-Chandigarh-Indore remains stationed at Chandigarh for more than 11 hours.

Unfortunately, there is no direct railway connectivity for the Sikh community of Indore region visit Gurudwara in Anandpur.

Besides, it should also be noted that there was railway connectivity for those keen to visit Himachal Pradesh.

“I would like to suggest that the Indore-Chandigarh train be extended up to Daulatpur post. No additional rack will be required for this expansion. I hope that you will take appropriate decision in this regard,” Mahajan wrote in the letter.

Nagesh Namjoshi, former member of Passenger Amenities Committee of the Railway Board, said that extending the train up to Daulatpur would not put extra burden on Railways. On the contrary, passengers going to Himachal Pradesh and Anandpur Sahib would benefit from this initiative. Even, the Northern Railway would have to pay no extra cost for this.

Read Also
Bhopal: Food Delivery Man Stabbed, Listed Criminal On The Run
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: Depressed Over Busy Schedule Of Yogi, BJP Plans Roadshow Of Scindia Or CM Chouhan...

MP Elections 2023: Depressed Over Busy Schedule Of Yogi, BJP Plans Roadshow Of Scindia Or CM Chouhan...

Their (Cong) Mohabbat Ki Dukan Has Nafrat Ka Samaan: Scindia

Their (Cong) Mohabbat Ki Dukan Has Nafrat Ka Samaan: Scindia

Indore: Dr Razdan Honoured With Life Time Achievement By Nalanda University

Indore: Dr Razdan Honoured With Life Time Achievement By Nalanda University

Choose Shukla For Goon-Free Area: Priyanka Gandhi

Choose Shukla For Goon-Free Area: Priyanka Gandhi

Indore: Dial 100 Rescues Abandoned New-Born Girl

Indore: Dial 100 Rescues Abandoned New-Born Girl