Ex-LS Speaker Writes To Railway Minister: Extend Indore-Chandigarh Train Up To Anandpur Sahib

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has urged the Union railway ministry to extend bi-weekly Indore-Chandigarh-Indore train up to Daulatpur in Himachal Pradesh.

She said that extending the train route would enable thousands of Sikh devotees to visit Anandpur Sahib.

Mahajan made this demand in a letter written to Union Railway Minister Vaishnav. She mentioned that bi-weekly train no. 19307/19308 Indore-Chandigarh-Indore remains stationed at Chandigarh for more than 11 hours.

Unfortunately, there is no direct railway connectivity for the Sikh community of Indore region visit Gurudwara in Anandpur.

Besides, it should also be noted that there was railway connectivity for those keen to visit Himachal Pradesh.

“I would like to suggest that the Indore-Chandigarh train be extended up to Daulatpur post. No additional rack will be required for this expansion. I hope that you will take appropriate decision in this regard,” Mahajan wrote in the letter.

Nagesh Namjoshi, former member of Passenger Amenities Committee of the Railway Board, said that extending the train up to Daulatpur would not put extra burden on Railways. On the contrary, passengers going to Himachal Pradesh and Anandpur Sahib would benefit from this initiative. Even, the Northern Railway would have to pay no extra cost for this.