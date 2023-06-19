Even god is not spared by BJP when it comes to corruption in MP: Kamal Nath

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The "huge scam" in the construction of the Mahakal Lok corridor in Madhya Pradesh shows the ruling BJP has not even spared God when it comes to corruption, state Congress chief Kamal Nath alleged on Monday. He claimed this scam is so big that it has not only sullied the image of Ujjain but that of Madhya Pradesh in the entire country.

Addressing a public meeting in Mahidpur town, Nath claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party has been using religion as means of corruption and turned Madhya Pradesh into a "corruption state." "The recent scam in the Mahakal Lok corridor is so big that it has not only sullied the image of Ujjain but also of the state in the country. The BJP has not even spared God when it comes to corruption," Nath said.

The Congress has been alleging a scam after some idols of 'Saptarishis' installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor, developed on the Mahakaleshwar temple premises in Ujjain, collapsed and suffered damage last month.

The first phase of the corridor was inaugurated by Prime Narendra Modi in October last year.

Nath listed waiving loans of 27 lakh farmers, providing cheap electricity, and constructing the cow shed as some of the achievements of his government which remained in power from December 2018 to March 2020 before it collapsed due to rebellion by several MLAs who joined BJP.

"I got only eleven-and-a-half months to perform during which my government waived loans of 27 lakh farmers in the first phase and provided 100 units of power for Rs 100 and constructed 1,000 gaushalas (cow sheds)," he said.

But the BJP disrespected the people's mandate by indulging in the "sale and purchase" (of MLAs) through money power to form a government by deceit, he alleged.

Taking a dig at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nath said as many as 22,000 announcements made by Chouhan in the last 18 years remain unfulfilled.

He alleged rampant corruption in the country "in which people from top to bottom are involved".

"The only achievement under the BJP rule is that it tops in corruption, atrocities against women and SCs and STs, and unemployment because of which people are prepared to remove Chouhan from the chair," the former chief minister added.