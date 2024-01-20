‘End Our 18-Year Exile,’ Indore Excise Officers Writes Letter To Lord Ram Seeking Promotion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony, Excise Department officers have written a letter to Lord Ram, expressing their years-long desire for promotion. In the letter, the officers requested the Ayodhya king to end their 18-year exile and bless them will higher designation. In this regard, they also submitted a memorandum to Deputy CM and Excise Minister Jagdish Devda, Principal Secretary Deepali Rastogi, and Excise Commissioner OP Srivastava on Friday. These officials said that their demand will not put any financial burden on the government treasury.

Excise sub-inspectors said that their demand is for the designation of a district assistant officer. They have been working on the same post for the last 18 years.

They said that recruitment officers in other departments have even become Deputy Collectors, but till now their demands have not been met. The number of such sub-inspectors is 134. With the change in their designation, more than 300 officers and employees will benefit. An officer said that in January 2013, approval was also received in DPC for the post of Sub Inspector to District Assistant Excise Officer. Later, the departmental minister recommended and sent the file to the ministry, but orders were not being issued from there.

What's written in the letter?

In the letter, the officers have written, O Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, today we all have come to your door with a hope. It is certain that just by remembering you all the sufferings of all living beings will be destroyed. It is the subject of joy in the present age, and there is a festive atmosphere full of happiness as you are coming to the divine Ram temple. They further said that in your human form, you were in exile for 14 years, but we unfortunate people, in this physical state, have been working on the same post for the last 18 years. Many of our friends have been working on the same post for 20, 25, 28 years and many have retired. We all the employees of the Excise Department, constables, chief constables, excise sub-inspectors and other colleagues pray to you that you may bless us to get a quick promotion in the government duties.