Encroachments demolished in Pithampur for road widening

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal constructions, which were obstructing the work of road widening and drainage construction in ward number 2 were demolished today by the Pithampur Municipality.

The work of widening the road from Kapila intersection to Pinnacle intersection was to be done but residents had made numerous encroachments over this entire stretch which were removed today with the help of a JCB machine.

The demolition exercise was udertaken under the direction of Municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena, engineer Mayank Tripathi and tehsildar Pratap Singh Agasya. The police and the district administration of Dhar helped in these demolitions.

Read Also Pithampur Municipality to construct 4 overhead tanks, water treatment plant for drinking water