Pithampur Municipality to construct 4 overhead tanks, water treatment plant for drinking water

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In order to solve the water problems of Pithampur residents, Pithampur Municipality will construct four new overhead tanks under Amrit Yojna 2. The tanks would be built under the direction of the Pithampur Housing Board. This will help in increasing water pressure and an additional one thousand tap connections would be given to the residents. Plans are afoot to recycle wastewater to make it reusable.

Nitin Verma, engineer of the municipality told that Amrit Jal Yojana is a plan of more than Rs 27 crores 50 lakhs, of which Rs 2 crores 50 lakhs would be spent on operational costs and the remaining money would be utilised to set up a new filtration plant with a capacity of filtering 30 lakh litres of water per day making it reusable. Municipality president Kavita Sanjay has been instrumental in making an action plan for this and sending it over to the government, which has since been approved. Municipal CMO Dr Madhu Saxena said that as of now under Amrit Jal Yojna 2, one crore 40 lakh litres of water is being supplied from Narmada Project and Sanjay Reservoir and the construction of the overhead tanks would increase the water pressure.