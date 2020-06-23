Electricity bills reduced to half: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan at Jan Samvad Programme

Kukshi: A video conferencing and meeting was organised at the Government Girls’ School premises for the concerned authorities to attend the Chief Minister’s Jan Samvad programme. During the programme, the state government has announced to reduce the electricity bill of its consumers up to 50%.

According to former MLA Mukam Singh Kirade, the announcement has come as a relief for all the state’s electricity consumers. During the programme, CM Shivraj Singh Chauahan said that since people stayed at their homes 24*7 during the lockdown, there has been a significant increase in the electricity consumption, hence huge bills. The government aims to straight up reduce the bill to half. This will benefit 56 lakh consumers of Rs 255 crore. If the electricity bill is Rs 100 for the month of April, then the consumer will have to pay Rs 100-400 for the months of June and July. In case the bill is over Rs 400 for the months of May, June and July, then they will be paying 50% of the total bill.

Ex-MLA Kirade said that if the citizens have any doubts, they can directly contact the state electricity board’s helpline. Appreciating the state government of Bharatiya Janata Party, Kirade said that BJP has always prioritised lower and middle class families.

Ex-BJP district president Ramesh Dhariwal, electricity board in-charge Hirkane Nikhil Sukhdave, city council vice-president Lokesh Sardar and others marked their presence at the conference.