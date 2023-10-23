Election Observers Hold Meeting In Indore, Each Candidate Can Spend ₹40L In Assembly Polls

Election Commission of India | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The maximum expenditure limit for candidates for this assembly election has been fixed at Rs 40 lakh, said expenditure observers appointed by Election Commission of India at a meeting held at the collectorate here on Sunday.

Praveen Kataraki, Alok Srivastava, Merugu Suresh, Ranvijay Kumar and Amit Sanjay Gurav who have been appointed as expenditure observers, held the meeting with the expenditure accounting team and monitoring teams. In the meeting, they reviewed the arrangements and preparations being made for the assembly elections.

During the review, they expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and preparations being made in the district.

In the meeting, the observers reviewed the monitoring system of the amount spent by the candidates during the elections. In all, 17 assistant expenditure observers have been appointed to monitor the expenditure. There are 30 flying squads, 35 static surveillance teams, 27 video surveillance teams, 10 video viewing teams, 9 accounting teams, one control room, district expenditure monitoring team and district expenditure monitoring cell have been formed.

EVM reach strong room

Electronic voting machines were allotted assembly constituency-wise after randomization. These electronic voting machines, which include control unit, ballot unit and VVPAT, were transported on Sunday amid security arrangements from the electronic voting machine warehouse located in front of the collector's office to the assembly constituency-wise strong rooms located in Nehru Stadium. During this, officials of the concerned department including representatives of recognized political parties were present.

Awareness campaigns

Given the upcoming assembly elections, an awareness drive was organised on Sunday in which nukkad natak was organised at Chappan Dukaan.