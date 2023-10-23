Dengue Scare: Officer Inspects Facilities In Indore | Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over increasing cases of dengue, state programme officer of Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme Dr Himanshu Jayswar visited the city on Sunday to inspect the surveillance and otehr activities done by Health Department to control the menace.

He inspected the malaria wing of the Health Department and also visited the laboratory at the District Hospital (shifted in PC Sethi Hospital) and also at MGM Medical College to learn about the testing kits.

There is no relief from increasing dengue cases in the city as over 138 cases have been reported in this month, so far. The rapidly increasing dengue cases have breached the previous year’s record of 242 as the total number of cases in the city, so far, has increased to 344.

Moreover, the Health Department officials believe that the number of cases will continue to rise due to the favourable conditions for mosquito breeding. Meanwhile, seven more cases were found positive in the city on Sunday.

“The dengue cases are increasing and it might be possible that the numbers will increase to double as the cases are expected to increase when the weather turns cool,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said. Dr Patel said that the highest number of dengue cases have been found mainly in urban areas.

He added that 344 cases were found in more than 170 different areas of the city. “As many as seven cases were reported on Sunday including five men and two women. No death has been reported, so far,” the malaria officer said.

Fortunately, no patient out of 32 active cases in the city has been admitted to the hospital and they are recovering in their homes.

