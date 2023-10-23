Indore: Change In Wind Pattern Delays Winter, Expect Cold Days After Diwali, Say Met Officials | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though the night temperature has dropped by three degrees Celsius in 24 hours, Indoreans will have to wait more for winters. Officials of regional meteorological department said that the change in wind pattern is playing a hurdle in the onset of monsoon.

“Onset on winters would get delayed this year and it is expected only close to Diwali. The major reason behind it is the change in wind pattern due to the depression over Bay of Bengal,” Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist, India Meteorological department, said.

Meanwhile, the night temperature on Friday was recorded at over 23 degrees Celsius while it dropped to 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday. However, it was three degrees Celsius above the normal.

“Winds were southwesterly. Night temperature will start gradually decreasing but not by much. Similarly, the day temperature will remain close to 30 degrees Celsius till the first week of November,” the met official said.

It recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, which was normal.

Weather in October

The southwest monsoon normally withdraws from Indore by the first week of October. During October, with reduced cloudiness, days are warmer and nights are colder than the previous month. On very rare occasions Indore comes under the influence of cyclonic disturbances from Bay of Bengal which crosses the Andhra coast. On such occasions, relatively heavy amounts of rainfall are recorded at Indore and adjoining areas. Days are rather humid and uncomfortable due to high humidity. Both day and night temperatures start falling as the month advances.

The mean maximum temperature of this month is 32.8 degrees Celsius and mean minimum temperature is 18.2 degrees Celsius. The average rainfall of this month is 28.7mm, and the average number of rainy days is 2.4 of which about 2.3 days are associated with thunderstorms. The relative humidity during the month remains around 61 per cent to 40 per cent. The surface winds are generally calm

Indore experiences following changes

1. The highest maximum temperature 37.8°C on October 22, 2000

2. The lowest minimum temperature 6.2°C on October 22, 1999

3. The highest monthly rainfall of 230.3 mm in 1985

4. The heaviest fall in 24 hours is 157.4 mm on October 9, 1985

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)