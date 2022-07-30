Durga Patidar elected Mandsaur district panchayat president

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The election of Mandsaur district panchayat president was held on Friday and Durga Patidar, 32, a daughter-in-law of former MLA Radheshyam Patidar, was elected unopposed as the president of Mandsaur district panchayat.

Congress did not field any candidate as the seat is reserved for the backward class woman and the party did not have a reserved woman candidate.

After following all procedures and electoral protocols, district election officer and collector Gautam Singh said that only one nomination was filed, which was found to be correct.

Earlier, Patidar was elected from Ward No 10 by a margin of 10,440. She is an MSc and is a housewife. Her father-in-law Radheshyam Patidar has been an MLA from Suwasra Assembly seat. Two generations of her family are involved in active politics, including her grandfather-in-law Nanalal Patidar who also has been a three-time MLA.

Of the 17 wards of the district panchayat, both Congress and BJP had won eight each, while one Independent candidate who emerged victorious supported the BJP.

Sources claimed that Congress contacted three members of the BJP and offered them a shot at presidentship if they joined the Congress but the offer failed to entice any of them.

When it comes to the elections for the vice-president post, Manupriya Yadav, 35, daughter-in-law of late Rajesh Yadav, who was a former MLA of Bhanpura, was elected as the vice-president.

After winning the president's post unopposed, there was a tussle among the party leader for the vice-president post. Sources claimed that there was discussion in the party to put up Vijay Mehta as the party authorised candidate for the vice-president post, but some of the party leaders did not give their consent as Vinit Yadav wanted his wife to contest election for the vice-president post.

Following this Manupriya Yadav was authorised to contest for the post of vice president. On the other hand, Congress authorised Bhopal Singh Solanki. During this, there was a lot of uproar in the name of proxy voting. There was a fierce fight between the officers and the Congress workers as well.

