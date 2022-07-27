e-Paper Get App

Mandsaur: Illegal construction of absconding accused razed

During the investigation, police found that the accused illegally constructed a home and a godown over government land in Rawathi village of the Sitamau region.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 10:28 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur administration bulldozed the illegal construction of one absconding accused on Tuesday. Reportedly, Laxminarayan's father Hiralal Patidar was booked under Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance Act (NDPS), 1958, and is absconding. During the investigation, police found that he had illegally constructed a home and a godown over government land in Rawathi village of the Sitamau region.

According to the records of gram panchayat Rawathi, illegal construction was done by the absconding accused on government land with survey numbers 110, 111, and 569. This covers an area of more than 5, 000 square feet. This construction was razed with the help of a JCB machine by the revenue department under police protection under the leadership of Sitamau SDM Sandeep Shiva. SDM Shiva informed that the government is continuously running a campaign to nab illegal constructors, encroachers, and land mafias of the district.

Notably, Laxminarayan has been booked for smuggling high-end synthetic drugs, but police have failed to arrest him.

Read Also
Bhopal : Two-day seminar on theme ‘Resurging Indian Economy by 2030: Transcending Management...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMandsaur: Illegal construction of absconding accused razed

RECENT STORIES

Eknath Shinde announces new office bearers

Eknath Shinde announces new office bearers

Mumbai Taximen’s Union demands rise in minimum taxi fare from Rs 25 to Rs 35

Mumbai Taximen’s Union demands rise in minimum taxi fare from Rs 25 to Rs 35

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks

SC upholds ED's power to arrest, attach property, search & seizure under PMLA

SC upholds ED's power to arrest, attach property, search & seizure under PMLA

Rs 30 cr and counting: More cash found at home of Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee

Rs 30 cr and counting: More cash found at home of Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee