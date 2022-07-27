Mandsaur: Illegal construction of absconding accused razed

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur administration bulldozed the illegal construction of one absconding accused on Tuesday. Reportedly, Laxminarayan's father Hiralal Patidar was booked under Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance Act (NDPS), 1958, and is absconding. During the investigation, police found that he had illegally constructed a home and a godown over government land in Rawathi village of the Sitamau region.

According to the records of gram panchayat Rawathi, illegal construction was done by the absconding accused on government land with survey numbers 110, 111, and 569. This covers an area of more than 5, 000 square feet. This construction was razed with the help of a JCB machine by the revenue department under police protection under the leadership of Sitamau SDM Sandeep Shiva. SDM Shiva informed that the government is continuously running a campaign to nab illegal constructors, encroachers, and land mafias of the district.

Notably, Laxminarayan has been booked for smuggling high-end synthetic drugs, but police have failed to arrest him.