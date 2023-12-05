Duping Guj And Mumbai Traders Of ₹2.5 Crore: Prime Accused Arrested From UP

Representational Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The prime accused in a case of duping cloth merchants of Gujarat and Mumbai of Rs 2.5 crore was arrested by the crime branch from his place in UP, police said on Monday. His four accomplices were arrested by the police a few months ago and since then, the accused was on the run. The accused and his accomplices became friends in Surat and they came to the city for the business of cloth. Then, they duped the traders and fled with goods from the city.

According to a crime branch officer, Sumir Kinra, a merchant from Surat and other traders had lodged a complaint that DK Trading Company’s proprietor Diwakar Mishra and Balaji Enterprises duped them of goods worth Rs 2.5 crore. They had bought clothes and did not give money to them. They fled from the city after closing the shops.

The crime branch team gathered information about the accused on the basis of the GST number and linked bank accounts. After that a case under various sections of the IPC was registered and four persons named Arvind Pandey, Laxmikant Shukla, Deviprasad Upadhyay and Chetan Jain were arrested a few months ago. They informed the police that the prime accused of the case is Diwakar Mishra.

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team went to Ayodhya in UP and arrested accused Diwakar. He was constructing his house there. A bounty of Rs 7,000 had also been announced by the police for his arrest.