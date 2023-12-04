Indore: Police Raid Office, Detain Youths For Gambling Online

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Juni Indore police raided a place and caught some youths while they were allegedly gambling online, police said on Sunday. The prime accused of the case was on the run till the filing of the report. The police released the youths after investigation. Police said that the prime accused had hired the youths for the work of finance but he later started online gambling with the help of the youths.

Juni Indore police station in charge Shailendra Singh Jadoun said acting on a tip-off, an office in Navrang Plaza near Tower Chouraha was raided by the police where they found some youths gambling online. They were detained and their computer systems were also seized by the police for investigation. Jadoun said that the prime accused Lucky was running the shop for gambling through a mobile app illegally. He was not at the spot during the police raid.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Lucky was running the shop for a month. He had hired the youths for the job of finance work but he later started online games.

They were doing publicity for the app and were luring people to earn more in less time. Police would be able to gather more information about the mobile app and other information after the arrest of the accused. A case under the Gambling Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on.

Jadoun said that the youths, who were detained from the shop, were released as they were unaware about gambling at the shop. They were hired by the accused for some finance-related work.

Youth duped of Rs 1.79L in cryptocurrency scam

A youth was duped of Rs 1.79 lakh by an unidentified person by blocking his USDT in cryptocurrency in the Malharganj area. Police said that Mayank Marothiya lodged a complaint that an unidentified person blocked his 2084 USDT and duped him due to which he had a loss of Rs 1.79 lakh in cryptocurrency trading.