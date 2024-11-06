 Indore To UAE: Dress Decently When Landing In UAE; Must Carry At Least 3000 UAE Dirham
Ullas Nair, proprietor of Vistaar Travels, informed here on Tuesday that the changes have been come into effect from November 1.

Manish UpadhyayUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Britanicca

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you are planning to visit United Arab Emirates or landing at Sharjah, Dubai or Abu Dhabi you must not be dressed like a beggar or poor and hefty cash must also be in your pocket at the pointing of landing. One must at least have 3000 United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) and dressed in decent and presentable manner.

Don’t consider that it’s just a joke but a reality. United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has revised the UAE visit visa requirements. Ullas Nair, proprietor of Vistaar Travels, informed here on Tuesday that the changes have been come into effect from November 1.

article-image

Every traveller landing at any city of the UAE is must comply the changes. It is significant as the 4 flights in a week for Sharjah are operated from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport and thousands of passengers are travel there every week from the city and nearby areas. A new condition of cash requirement is introduced.

Accordingly, travellers must carry at least 3,000 AED in cash upon entry to the UAE. A confirmed hotel reservation is required as proof of accommodation. Interestingly, the appearance of traveller must be well-dressed.

article-image

Passengers should be dressed in a decent and presentable manner. Check at the Immigration point is tighten. All passengers will undergo strict checks at immigration. The passengers must hold a valid return ticket. Failure to present a confirmed return ticket at check-in may result in denial of boarding.

Nair said that these rules are already in effect as of the stated date, requiring travellers to comply immediately. The objective of introducing the changes is to ensure that the visitors must have sufficient financial support, proper accommodation, and a respectful appearance, in line with UAE's entry requirements.

