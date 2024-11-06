MP: Toxic Kodo Plants Likely Reason For Jumbo Deaths; Says Report

Representative Pic/Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest department, on Tuesday, received toxicological examination report from Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh which stated elephants might have eaten large quantities of spoiled Kodo plants and grains. Cyclopiazonic acid has been detected in all pooled samples of dead elephants of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve,” said Additional Chief Conservator of Forest, Wild Life, L Krishnamurthy.

Notably, ten elephants died within three days recently in Bandhavgarh after allegedly feeding on Kodo crop which according to forest officials was infected with fungus. Krishnamurthy said that report is negative for the presence of nitrate-nitrite, heavy metals as well as organophosphate, organochlorine, pyrethroid and carbamate group of pesticides.

He added that the actual calculation of the toxicity level of cyclopiazonic acid found in samples is being done further. Clarity on all the causes of death can be told only after receiving reports from other institutions.

IVRI has also issued an advisory which pays stress on correlating with the history and necropsy findings, survey and destruction of fungal infected Kodo crop residue, and avoiding the entry of domestic and wild animals in such fields. It also emphasizes need for detail study on cropping and ambience in and around Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Moreover, it points that detailed study is required to know the LD 50 of cyclopiazonic acid in domestic and wild animals. Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve officials have sent elephant samples including liver, kidney, spleen, heart, lung, stomach and intestinal contents to IVRI Bareilly, UP for toxicological examination.

Dr Sahay new Field Director said, "State government has appointed Dr Anupam Sahay, Conservator of Forest, Shivpuri Circle, as Field Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) on Tuesday. Notably, government had suspended in charge Field Director of BTR, Gaurav Chaudhary on Sunday for remaining on leave during the time of elephant death incident and keeping phone switched off.

Nath demands CBI probe

"Former CM Kamal Nath has demanded CBI or judicial probe into the elephant deaths. He argued that more than a week has passed, but the state government has failed to establish the cause of death or caught any accused."