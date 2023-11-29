Draw Micro-Level Plans And Execute With Accuracy: Collector To Officers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T has instructed nodal officers to draw micro-level plans for counting of votes on December 3 and execute them with accuracy.

Extensive preparations are going on at Nehru Stadium for the counting of votes. Nodal officers have been appointed and assigned responsibilities for various arrangements of vote counting. The collector held a meeting of these nodal officers here on Tuesday and reviewed the preparations point by point. He directed that all officers should ensure all preparations within the time limit as per the guidelines given by the Election Commission of India. All the nodal officers including additional collector Gaurav Benal, chief executive officer of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, additional collector Roshan Rai, Nisha Damor and additional collector and deputy district election officer Rajendra Raghuvanshi were present in the meeting. Ilayaraja gave a brief about the responsibilities assigned to the nodal officers and reviewed the preparations made by them so far.

He instructed the officials that preparations for counting of votes should be done in such a way that no one faces any problems. He said all nodal officers should also prepare micro plans of their assigned responsibilities and convert the plans into action and cautioned against any negligence in work. Earlier, the collector also held a Time Limit (TL) meeting where he directed all officers and employees to continue discharging their basic responsibilities.