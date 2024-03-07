Dr Urmila Tomar: A Journey Of Education, Empowerment, And Environmental Advocacy

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): On this International Women's Day, we shine a spotlight on the incredible story of Dr Urmila Tomar, a woman whose journey from education pioneer to social service champion has been nothing short of inspirational.

Married at the tender age of 16 in 1972, with only a 12th-grade education, Dr Tomar's thirst for knowledge remained unquenchable. Despite her early responsibilities, she continued her studies, eventually earning an MPhil and MA. Her perseverance paid off when she secured a position as a principal after a hard-fought battle with the Public Service Commission.

During her nearly four-decade-long career in the education department, Dr Tomar made significant contributions, revolutionising education with innovative practices. Her commitment to social service and self-identity fuelled her passion for making a difference.

Upon retirement, Dr Tomar's vision for social service materialised into the Sarthak Social Welfare Society, founded in 2015. Through Sarthak, she has conducted value-based programmes in jails, promoted education for female prisoners, managed classrooms, provided training for skill development, and supplied school uniforms. She also organised workshops with students to make the younger generation responsible for the environment.

Her dedication to environmental causes is exemplary. Dr Tomar has motivated farmers and village heads for the pond scheme, coordinated with various departments for large-scale tree plantation drives, and even planted a Miyawaki forest on her land, ensuring their growth and survival.

Dr Tomar's contributions have not gone unnoticed. She has received numerous accolades, including recognition for her outstanding social services during the COVID-19 pandemic and appreciation from the Environment Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Her work in the Shivna River cleaning project has also been honoured by the district administration.

As an active and influential figure, Dr Urmila Tomar continues to inspire many in society, demonstrating that with dedication and passion, one can truly make a difference in the world.

(With inputs from Pankaj Malik)