DoT launches website to report stolen smartphones

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Telecom has recently launched a new website called Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) - www.ceir.gov.in, which enables mobile users to report lost or stolen smartphones. CEIR service is currently available all over the country.

Cyber expert Gaurav Rawal explaining CEIR said that the website allows users to block stolen or lost mobiles, unblock found mobiles and even provide details about old smartphones. To access the CEIR website, users need to enter their phone's IMEI number(International Mobile Equipment Identification Number), which can be found on the box or bill of the phone. Users also need a phone number to receive a One Time Password (OTP) for verification.

He explains that to report a lost or stolen smartphone on the CEIR website, users need to enter the mobile number of the SIM card present on the phone, the IMEI number and mobile purchase bill details. Additionally, users are also required to file a complaint (FIR) at their nearest police station and upload a digital copy of the complaint along with the details of the smartphone owner to block the phone.

Further, Rawal explains that once a smartphone is blocked on the CEIR website, it is added to a central database and ensured that it cannot be used. If anyone tries to use a lost or stolen phone, it will be identified and blocked, rendering the mobile device useless.

Now if a user has recovered his stolen or lost mobile, he can unblock it through CEIR website by entering details like request ID, mobile number and reason for unblocking. Without unblocking the phone, the device will be disabled and will be useless.