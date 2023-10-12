Dollar Market Theft Solved: Both Thieves Arrested From Nashik, 59 Mobiles Seized

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two thieves who broke open a shop in the Dollar Market on Jail Road after midnight on Saturday and decamped with mobile phones valued at Rs 17 lakh were arrested by the police on Wednesday from Nashik.

Police said that Faizal of Yadav Nagar and Vijayant Lomare of Abhinav Nagar were arrested by the police from Nashik. The police have also recovered 59 mobile phones worth Rs 17 lakh from their custody.

The MG Road police said that shopkeeper Rinku had registered a complaint that on Saturday night around 2:30 am the accused had entered his shop and in a span of half an hour they decamped with mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees.

The CCTV footage of the incident was recovered in which two youths with their faces covered with cloth are visible. They broke open the shutter of the shop and while one of them went inside the shop the other remained outside keeping a watch.

The footage shows that the thief inside the shop tried to damage the CCTV by trying to twist and turn it upside down but failed to do so. The footage shows him keeping the phones inside his bag and coming out.

Reportedly, the accused also tried to break the locks of other shops but did not succeed in their attempt.

