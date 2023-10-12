 Indore: Hooter And Black Film Removal Drive Continues 
DCP (Traffic) Manish Aggarwal said that traffic management police removed political campaign sticker flex from 96 e-rickshaws.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police’s drive to remove hooters and black film from vehicles continued on the second day after the enforcement of election model code of conduct. The special checking campaign was organised at several places including Tejaji Nagar and Rajiv Gandhi Square.

DCP (Traffic) Manish Aggarwal said that traffic management police removed political campaign sticker flex from 96 e-rickshaws. He also appealed to the people to not put any kind of political propaganda stickers on public transport vehicles without permission. If propaganda stickers are found without permission during checking, legal action will be taken, he said.

