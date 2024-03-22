Divisonal Commissoner To Officials: Complete Election Preparations On Time    

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To take stock of the preparations of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh held a joint meeting of officers of district administration and police here on Thursday. He instructed the officials to complete election preparations on time by following the rules of the Election Commission of India.

He reviewed the preparations being made and the arrangements made so far to conduct the Lok Sabha elections in an organised and peaceful manner.Police Commissioner Rakesh Gupta, Collector and District Election Officer Asheesh Singh, Additional Police Commissioner Amit Singh and other election-related officials were present in the meeting. Addressing the officers, the Divisional Commissioner directed them that all the officers should thoroughly study the guidelines given by the Election Commission of India.

They should conduct the elections as per the rules and instructions of the Election Commission of India. He said that arrangements should be made to provide training to election-related officials by fixing a time-bound programme. He said that all AROs and their subordinate officers and employees should also be given training. Divisional Commissioner Singh said that the work of updating the voter list should be ensured as per the instructions of the Election Commission.

He directed that the names of such officers and employees who have been transferred here should also be added to the voter list. He directed that the availability of minimum basic facilities should be ensured at all polling stations. There should be proper arrangements of drinking water, shade, lighting, fans etc. for voters at all polling stations. There should also be a ramp for disabled voters. The Divisional Commissioner also took information about the security arrangements and about the restrictive action being taken by the police.