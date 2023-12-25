Dispute Over Dog Barking: Woman Died Of Abdomen-Related Ailment, Says Indore Police

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the case of elderly woman’s death, the police have come to know that she was suffering from an ailment due to which she died on Saturday night.

Previously, on the basis of the statements of the woman's husband, the police registered a case against a man, who had an argument with him after his dog barked at him. However, the police are waiting for a detailed autopsy report.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Medha said that Sheelabai, 65 year, a resident of Shantinagar was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on Saturday night.

When the police reached her place, her husband informed them that a person named Rakesh Goyal kicked on her abdomen due to which she died. The dogs of the women were barking at Rakesh due to which they had an argument. After that the police registered a case under section 302 of the IPC against Rakesh late on Saturday.

TI Medha said that the autopsy examination was conducted when the doctor informed the police that the woman died of some ailment related to her stomach. She was not kicked by anyone. On the basis of this information, the police are taking the statement of the woman's husband and the residents of the area to know the exact circumstances under which the woman died.

The police said that Rakesh had an argument with the woman's husband when the woman was inside the house. Further investigation into the case was underway.