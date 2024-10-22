Diagnostic Centre Stops Free CT Scan, MRI In Indore's MY Hospital As Contract Expires

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Poor patients and Ayushman cardholders at MY Hospital and other hospitals under MGM Medical College are being denied essential tests like free MRI and CT scans as the contract between MGM Medical College and Krsna Diagnostic has expired about a fortnight ago. Krsna Diagnostic has been given space in MY Hospital building to provide services free of cost to Ayushman beneficiaries.

However, despite the contract lapse, the diagnostic centre continues to operate on the hospital premises, but now only patients who pay are being tested. Ayushman cardholders, who are entitled to free testing under the scheme, are being forced to seek these costly tests outside the hospital.

This has caused significant distress to poor patients, many of whom cannot afford the private rates and are left with no choice but to wander between hospitals in search of affordable testing options. No action has been taken by hospital authorities to address the operation of the diagnostic centre despite the contract ending, further compounding the difficulties for patients.

Complaints from patients

Patients from nearby areas, including Jhabua and Dewas, have voiced their frustration. "Earlier, we received free tests, but now we have to roam around looking for affordable options," one of the patients said adding "Despite having Ayushman cards, they are demanding money for the tests. If we had the money, we wouldn’t be here for treatment in the first place."

Centre owes money from college

An official from the diagnostic centre revealed that they owed a significant sum by MGM Medical College and a letter has been sent regarding the outstanding amount. Until the issue is resolved, the center is continuing operations, albeit for paying customers only. Meanwhile, Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean of MGM Medical College, confirmed the end of the contract with Krsna Diagnostic Centre and said, "We have written to Bhopal regarding this issue. Our own CT scan service has been initiated, and further action will be taken once we receive instructions from Bhopal."