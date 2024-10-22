 Anti-Encroachment Drive Between Janjeerwala And Industry House Square In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAnti-Encroachment Drive Between Janjeerwala And Industry House Square In Indore

Anti-Encroachment Drive Between Janjeerwala And Industry House Square In Indore

The drive was conducted between Janjeerwala Square to Industry House Square on Tuesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 11:47 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of traffic police, revenue department and Indore Municipal Corporation launched a drive against institutions and vehicle owners who have encroached on footpaths, to ease traffic movement. The drive was conducted between Janjeerwala Square to Industry House Square on Tuesday.

ACP (Traffic) Hindu Singh Muwel said that people were facing inconvenience as traffic congestion problem was arising due to footpath encroachment done by institutions and illegal vehicle parking. On Tuesday, during the joint action challans were issued to five car owners and a fine of Rs. 3,000 was collected from them.

Read Also
Youth Fires Gun For Testing On Moving Scooter, Held In Indore
article-image

Eight motorcycles were also seized. During the action, a fine of Rs. 5,000 was imposed on Addiction Restaurant and Rs 10,000 on Coral Hospital for encroaching the footpath by putting railings on it. Coral Hospital was also found running a canteen in the basement against the rules and IMC officials sealed the canteen.

In a similar action, the joint team took action against about 50 shops from Bengali Square to Bicholi Hapsi Road who had encroached on footpaths and their illegal structures were removed. Additionally, challan action of Rs 56,600 was taken against them and the goods, which were kept on footpaths, were seized. An illegally operated commercial basement and two other establishments were also sealed and 15 vehicles were fined and Rs 7,500 were collected from their owners.  

FPJ Shorts
Govt’s Draft Housing Policy To Benefit Builders: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray
Govt’s Draft Housing Policy To Benefit Builders: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray
Bombay HC Raps Police For Lackadaisical Probe Into 2021 FIR On Forged Madh Island Maps
Bombay HC Raps Police For Lackadaisical Probe Into 2021 FIR On Forged Madh Island Maps
Mumbai: Watchdog Foundation Raises Alarm Over Non-Functional Baggage Scanners At CSMT, Highlighting Security Concerns
Mumbai: Watchdog Foundation Raises Alarm Over Non-Functional Baggage Scanners At CSMT, Highlighting Security Concerns
Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Govandi Girl Fatally Struck By Train While Crossing Tracks At Seawood Railway Station
Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Govandi Girl Fatally Struck By Train While Crossing Tracks At Seawood Railway Station
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Two Hostellers Found In Drunken State; Slapped With Rs 2K Fine In DAVV Indore

Two Hostellers Found In Drunken State; Slapped With Rs 2K Fine In DAVV Indore

Indore Doctors, Health Professionals Demand Renovation Of Building, Action Against JSG

Indore Doctors, Health Professionals Demand Renovation Of Building, Action Against JSG

Diagnostic Centre Stops Free CT Scan, MRI In Indore's MY Hospital As Contract Expires

Diagnostic Centre Stops Free CT Scan, MRI In Indore's MY Hospital As Contract Expires

Anti-Encroachment Drive Between Janjeerwala And Industry House Square In Indore

Anti-Encroachment Drive Between Janjeerwala And Industry House Square In Indore

Youth Fires Gun For Testing On Moving Scooter, Held In Indore

Youth Fires Gun For Testing On Moving Scooter, Held In Indore