Anti-Encroachment Drive Between Janjeerwala And Industry House Square In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of traffic police, revenue department and Indore Municipal Corporation launched a drive against institutions and vehicle owners who have encroached on footpaths, to ease traffic movement. The drive was conducted between Janjeerwala Square to Industry House Square on Tuesday.

ACP (Traffic) Hindu Singh Muwel said that people were facing inconvenience as traffic congestion problem was arising due to footpath encroachment done by institutions and illegal vehicle parking. On Tuesday, during the joint action challans were issued to five car owners and a fine of Rs. 3,000 was collected from them.

Eight motorcycles were also seized. During the action, a fine of Rs. 5,000 was imposed on Addiction Restaurant and Rs 10,000 on Coral Hospital for encroaching the footpath by putting railings on it. Coral Hospital was also found running a canteen in the basement against the rules and IMC officials sealed the canteen.

In a similar action, the joint team took action against about 50 shops from Bengali Square to Bicholi Hapsi Road who had encroached on footpaths and their illegal structures were removed. Additionally, challan action of Rs 56,600 was taken against them and the goods, which were kept on footpaths, were seized. An illegally operated commercial basement and two other establishments were also sealed and 15 vehicles were fined and Rs 7,500 were collected from their owners.