Youth Fires Gun For Testing On Moving Scooter, Held In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘firing incident’ that had caused panic in Raj Mohalla on Monday night and which according to a woman had injured two people turned out to be a case of firing for testing a pistol and nobody was injured in the firing. Police investigation found that a youth was testing a gun on a moving scooter.

The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him under the Arms Act. ACP Hemant Chauhan said that the incident of gunshot was reported on Monday night. Prima facie, it was found that firing had taken place but no complainant came forward.

During the investigation and after scrutinising CCTV footage, four youths were seen riding two two-wheelers from Gangwal Bus Stand towards Biyabani area after sipping tea at a café. Shahrukh and Bhupendra Joshi of Rambagh were seen sitting on a scooter.

Bhupendra held a country-made pistol, which he had got from his friend who had passed away. He opened fire in the air to test the efficacy of the pistol and nobody was hurt in the firing. But due to the loud noise, Shahrukh, who was riding the two-wheeler, lost his balance and the two-wheeler skidded after colliding with a parked car, causing injuries to his neck.

During the accident, a second shot was also fired accidently which also did not hurt anyone. Police gathered information from the scooty’s registration number and arrested Bhupendra, who fired gunshots and registered a case against him under sections 25 and 27 of Arms act while section 125 of BNS will be added in the case.