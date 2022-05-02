Dhar: VVIP security leads to delay in attending to injured

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who was seriously injured in a road accident near Nalcha village had to wait for more than 25 minutes as the police team barely one kilometre away from the spot failed to respond quickly to the emergency call.

A cop on condition of anonymity said that the delay was due to the fact that the whole force was busy with VVIP security arrangements as chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former chief minister Kamal Nath were scheduled to participate in Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) convener and Manawar MLA Dr Heeralal Alawaís wedding on Monday.

The injured who has been identified as Reena, wife of Dhaniya Singh, a tribal from the adjoining village was seriously injured after a motorcycle on which she along with her husband was travelling met with a head-on collision with another motorcycle.

Dhaniya Singh and the person on the other motorcycle were also injured, but their condition was relatively better compared to Reena. After the accident, a passerby called the emergency number and the police. After waiting for sufficient time the control room too was called but in a vain. After waiting for about half an hour, they first took Reena to the community health centre, from where she was referred to Dhar district hospital, as her condition worsened due to the delay.

The police team arrived at the spot after she was taken to the hospital. Upset with the police's reckless attitude, people who were present at the spot started misbehaving with the cops.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:17 PM IST