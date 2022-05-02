Bhopal: 36-year-old man succumbs to injuries after 12 days of treatment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old man, who met with a road accident, succumbed to his injuries after 12 days of treatment at a private hospital in Bhopal, Chhola Mandir police said on Monday.

Police station in charge Anil Singh Mourya told the media that the man was identified as Sanjay Goyal, a resident of Guna. He had come to Bhopal for some work. On April 19 he was dashed with a speeding car at Mohli crossing.

Sanjay and his friend were riding on a motorcycle and he was sitting behind on the bike. As soon as the car dashed the motorcycle, he fell down and sustained serious injuries. Thereafter, he was admitted in Hamidia hospital and later on April 23, he was shifted to a private hospital.

He, however, did not survive because of his serious injuries even after the treatment of 12 days.

Nonetheless, the police arrested the accused and also seized the car.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 01:54 PM IST