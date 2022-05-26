Dhar: 'Understanding and implementing dharma makes life noble'

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Jain seer Acharya Sri Vardhaman Sagar, who arrived in Dhar after covering a distance of 550 kilometres from Karnataka to Bihar on foot, was accorded a warm welcome by a large number of Jain community members. Sri Vardhaman Sagar has been known as a progressive Jain monk, especially for his oratory capabilities.

While addressing a Dharma Sabha, Sagar Ji said that the impact of Western culture is increasing, and one should protect dharma. Life becomes noble if one understands the essence of dharma and implements it in one’s life. Later, Acharya Sri also visited the community kitchen accompanied by Sangh members.

A large number of community members and dignitaries including, president Ashok Kasliwal, Pawan Gangwal, Naresh Gangwal, Kamal Jain, Rupesh Barjatya and many others were present.

The Jain seer along with 32 seers has been travelling across a large part of India on foot, despite rising temperature and scorching heat to preach peace, non-violence and harmony in the society.

A large number of the Jain community members were present to welcome Sri Pragya Sagar. The community members also carried out a grand procession, culminating at the Shanti Nath Jain temple located in Dhar.