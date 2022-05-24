Dhar: Attack on police team; in search of Sugga, police still groping in the dark

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Even 10-day after three police personnel were attacked by one Sugga and others, police here in Dhar are still groping in the dark in search of the main accused Sugga.

CSP Devendra Dhurve said that local police are making continuous efforts to arrest the main accused. So far police have arrested six accused in the case after they attacked a police team comprising constables Prakash Bhawar and Mahendra Rajput and assistant sub-inspector Manish Bhagore on May 14 at Kharaywadi village under Tirla police station, some 35 kilometres from the district headquarters.

According to the information, ASI Bhagore and two others had gone to a village in search of Sangeeta, daughter of Gulab, a resident of village Chikalya after she was missing for a few days. Gulab had expressed doubts about Sugga, a resident of village Kharbari, being the person responsible for his daughter going missing.

As soon as the police team were about to leave the village, people started to protest and the police decided to leave the spot when Suga and his accomplices suddenly attacked them.

